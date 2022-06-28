The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 11.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.