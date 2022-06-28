The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is G&S Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

