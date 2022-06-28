The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

