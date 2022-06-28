The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $566,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

