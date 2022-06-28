The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

