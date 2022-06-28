The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

