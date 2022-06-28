The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.