The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

