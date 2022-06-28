Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

