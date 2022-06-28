Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 41.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 32.3% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 24.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

