TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

