TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.89. The stock has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

