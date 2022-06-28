TKG Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 255,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,075,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

