TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,294.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2,586.15.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

