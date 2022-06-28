TKG Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

