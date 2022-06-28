TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 180,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

