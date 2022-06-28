Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 10.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

