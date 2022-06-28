Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.