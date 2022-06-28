United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

