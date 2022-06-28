Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

VLO opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

