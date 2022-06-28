Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

