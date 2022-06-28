Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.