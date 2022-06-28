Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average of $154.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

