Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

