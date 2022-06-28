Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

