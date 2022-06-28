Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.