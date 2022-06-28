Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1,233.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.48 and a 200 day moving average of $212.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

