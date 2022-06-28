Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.