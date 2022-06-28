Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.