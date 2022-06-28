Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
