Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.