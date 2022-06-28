Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
