Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.14.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
