Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.