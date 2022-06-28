Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,586.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

