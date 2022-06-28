Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

WBA stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

