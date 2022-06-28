Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a market cap of $479.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.