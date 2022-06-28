Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $387.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

