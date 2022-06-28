WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $231,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 192.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,427,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

