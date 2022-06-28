Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

