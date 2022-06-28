Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 148 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.