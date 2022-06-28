Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $287.32 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day moving average is $248.15. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

