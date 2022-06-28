Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

