Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

