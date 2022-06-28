Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Target by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Target by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

