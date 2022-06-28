Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $496.70 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.55, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.