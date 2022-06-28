Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 83,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

