Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,916,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.