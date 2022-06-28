Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

