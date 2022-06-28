Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

