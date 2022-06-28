Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

