Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 626 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $282.69 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.26 and its 200-day moving average is $330.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

